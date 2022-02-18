Hunxho Enlists 21 Savage For "Let's Get It" Remix

If you're not yet familiar with Atlanta native Hunxho, it looks like that could all be changing very soon. The rapper has been buzzing locally for some time, and perhaps in an effort to boost his visibility, while also earning the sign of approval from a fellow ATLien, he's got 21 Savage on the remix to his record "Let's Get It."

"Let's Get It" was originally released in January 2021 and made some noise in Altanta before Hunxho was able to enlist 21 Savage for the remix. The song is right up 21's alley though, with a creeping piano key-based beat, punctuated by moments of clapping. It definitely feels appropriate for the Savage Mode rapper.

Hunxho first emerged in 2017 and has released a string of street-approved mixtapes, including Street Poet and Street Poet 2. This new remix comes on the heels of his next project, titled Street Poetry. We don't have a release date yet, so keep your eyes peeled.

Let us know if you're a fan of Hunxho.

Quotable Lyrics

Woah, woah, blick it, fuck that, stick it

Knock him out his britches

Switchy on my glizzy

Drum hold fifty

Tryna stuff all my opps in this damn swishy

You must ain't heard the rundown, Savage get your ass gunned down

Central drive to G-block, I done heard 'bout every gun sound

- 21 Savage