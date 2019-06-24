If ever you wondered how things got so messed up in the dystopian world of The Hunger Games, we're about to be given some key background information soon. The series of novels was picked up by Lionsgate Films and after the success of the books, the films became one of the largest phenomenons in the entire world. With Jennifer Lawrence breaking through the industry as Katniss Everdeen, the three films that followed would all grow to become major blockbusters. Now, there's a chance the prequel also makes its way onto the big screen because Suzanne Collins intends on going back in time, looking into how everything came to be several decades before the first Hunger Games.



As reported by the Associated Press, an untitled prequel novel will be available in May 2020. The prequel will be set 64 years before the trilogy first began. The series, which is based in a post-apocalyptic world where young people must fight to the death on live television, will be exploring themes surrounding nature, humanity and more in Collins' new book. "With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival," said the author in a statement yesterday. "The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity."

Will you be checking for the Hunger Games prequel? It is currently set to be released on May 19, 2020.



