Nearly 400 separate lawsuits filed against Live Nation and Travis Scott regarding the Astroworld music festival are being combined into one massive case, a Texas court panel ruled, last week.

"We conclude that the cases arising out of the Incident are related, and we find that transfer of those case would result in more efficient pretrial of the related cases," the Texas Judicial Panel On Multidistrict Litigation wrote in its decision.



Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

The case will take on a total of 387 more separate lawsuits representing just under 2,800 alleged victims. The lawsuits accuse Live Nation and Scott of negligence in the handling of the giant music festival that left 10 dead and hundreds more injured.

One representative, Brent Coon & Associates, had previously held out, arguing that the "process was unnecessary," but has since fallen in line.

The lawsuits are seeking nearly $3 billion in damages.

The panel did not note which Texas state judge will handle the upcoming case; however, the alleged victims requested Judge Lauren Reeder.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Scott said after the festival. "My prayers go out to the families and all of those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

[Via]