Huncho Records Signee, Street Bud, Drops New Song, "What's The Move"

Street Bud is now 15 and his music is only going to become more mature and refined as he passes through his teenage years. Hints of that can be seen on his new song, "What's the Move". It features all the signs of a traditional trap hit, proving that he has studied the game and absorbed the influences of his elders. Now that Quavo has risen to megastar status, he possesses wisdom to pass down to younger artists on how to navigate the hip hop landscape. Let's see how his mentoring of Street Bud turns out.

Quotable Lyrics

Always awake, I don't ever snooze

Run in the game with Giuseppe shoes

Always on go, I ain't stopping

Buy the whole mall when I'm shopping

You do what you want when you popping

Boy, you a cat, copy