Huncho Records Signee, Street Bud, Drops New Song, "What's The Move"

Street Bud was first recognized for winning the fourth season of Jermaine Dupri's competition series, The Rap Game. Not only did he draw attention because of his rainbow-coloured hair and rap sensibilities, but because he was only 13-years-old at the time. The following year, Street Bud made headlines for being the 14-year-old who signed to Quavo's imprint, Huncho Records, under Quality Control Music. QC gave the budding artist a moment to shine with his own song on the second instalment of their Control The Streets series.
Street Bud is now 15 and his music is only going to become more mature and refined as he passes through his teenage years. Hints of that can be seen on his new song, "What's the Move". It features all the signs of a traditional trap hit, proving that he has studied the game and absorbed the influences of his elders. Now that Quavo has risen to megastar status, he possesses wisdom to pass down to younger artists on how to navigate the hip hop landscape. Let's see how his mentoring of Street Bud turns out.
Quotable Lyrics
Always awake, I don't ever snooze
Run in the game with Giuseppe shoes
Always on go, I ain't stopping
Buy the whole mall when I'm shopping
You do what you want when you popping
Boy, you a cat, copy