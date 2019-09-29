Pharrell Williams has accomplished pretty well everything there is to do in the music industry and over the last few years, he has been focusing on his passions when it comes to fashion. This has manifested itself in a lucrative partnership with Adidas, where sneakerheads have been blessed with one of the best silhouettes to ever come from the brand. The shoe in question is, of course, the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Human Race which has taken the culture by storm.

There have been plenty of colorways of the shoe over the years and now, Pharrell is spicing it up thanks to a collaboration with Human Made. The collab takes place on the NMD, the Solar Glide Hu, and the Tennis Hu. Every single shoe has the same concept as they all have a white upper with the signature Human Made "heart" logo on the toe box. The NMD and Tennis Hu come with matching red laces, while the Solar Glide Hu opts for white laces.

According to Sole Collector, this collection will officially release on Saturday, October 5th. The NMD will cost $220 USD, the Solar Glide Hu will run you $160, while the Tennis Hu is going for $130. They will all be available on Adidas.com.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas