In addition to Hip-Hop themed shows like ABC's Queens, some of the most memorable stories throughout rap's history have been serving as the inspiration for several tv shows. On one hand, you have 50 Cent's new crime drama BMF, which follows the origin of Hip-Hop's most notorious drug and money laundering organization: the Black Mafia Family. Then, you have series like Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which focus more on the artists who have helped shape the culture over the decades.

The latter show recently aired its Season 2 finale on October 27, and the episode concluded with a disastrous cliffhanger which resulted in the group’s entire future being put in jeopardy. As fans continue to take in everything that happened throughout the second season, news has come from Wu-Tang Clan's very own RZA, and he has assured fans that Wu-Tang: An American Saga will definitely return for another season.



David Livingston/Getty Images

According to Complex, however, the Hulu-exclusive series will only be renewed for one more season, making the forthcoming third season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga its last.

"For the story, you’re going to see what unfolds when the different members get signed to different labels," TJ Atoms, who portrays a young Ol' Dirty Bastard on the show, says when speaking of the third season. "nd we’ll see what happens when they really start doing the Wu-Tang thing for real. We’re probably going to see tours and shows. A lot of performances and drama, for sure, because RZA was making all the decisions. Everybody didn’t agree with RZA’s decisions. I don’t know if everybody [was unhappy], but I know some people were probably not as happy with RZA making decisions on their behalf, so we’re going to see a lot of this and a lot of that."



Arnold Turner/Getty Images

See RZA's concise announcement of Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 here.

[via]