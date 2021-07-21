Back in 2019, RZA brought a televised drama about the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan to Hulu, and the show quickly became a success. Starring Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, and Joey Bada$$, the first season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga largely focused on life pre-Wu for some of Hip-Hop's most iconic emcees.

Set to release on September 8, Season 2 will be centered around the recording process behind the group's classic debut studio album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). And now, fans who have been clamoring for new details surrounding the show can rest easy because the cast of Season 2 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga has been revealed, with plenty of surprises.

New additions to this season include Masta Killa and U God, who will be portrayed by JaQwan J. Kelly and Damani D. Sease, respectively. Furthermore, Mathematics, who famously designed the Wu-Tang Clan's iconic logo, has been added as a new recurring character for Season 2, and Curtiss Cook Jr will play him on the show. However, the biggest surprises for Wu-Tang: An American Saga's cast reveal have to deal with the absence of two actors.

In the show's Instagram unveiling of all the Wu-Tang members this season, Caleb Castille's character Cappadonna was noticeably absent from the line-up. He already played a small role in the first season, so fans who are hoping for him to have a larger presence in the second season may not need to hold their breath.

Furthermore, It was was revealed that Joey Bada$$ is no longer the actor for Inspectah Deck. Perhaps it's due to his new role on 50 Cent's Power Book III: Raising Kanan that the Badmon won't be reprising his role as the legendary Wu-Tang member; regardless of the reason, the show has instead tapped Uyoata Udi for the role.

Its official trailer has still yet to drop, so stay tuned for updates on the second season of Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga.