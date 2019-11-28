The Black Friday bargains gets crazier every year, and in this modern age, you don't even have the go to the store anymore to get some sick deals. This is more true than ever with Hulu's latest Black Friday offer: a $1.99 a month subscription for a whole year's worth of the streaming service's catalogue. This insane deal is 66% off of the regular price of $5.99 a month, but will only be available for the holiday weekend: the sale begins at 12:00am PT on November 28th, AKA Thanksgiving Day, and ends at 11:59pm on Monday, December 2nd.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

This deal, however, does not fare to last year's Hulu Black Friday sale, which offered subscribers a year of access to the streaming service for only $12.00, or dollar a month. The deal also doesn't apply to the add-free option on Hulu, which remains at the starkly higher price of $11.99 a month. Hulu is, of course, very dependant on their advertising revenue for profit, which explains the vast difference in the subscriptions. The streaming service which was bought out by Disney earlier this year, boasts a selection of 85,000 TV episodes and thousands of movies for viewing pleasure. Take advantage of the limited time offer and get to work on making a dent in HNHH's 10 Best Original Hulu Series list.