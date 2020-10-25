Hulu has revealed its list of everything being added and removed for the month of November.

If you’re still in the mood for horror on November 1st, The Blair Witch Project and Children Of The Corn will be added to Hulu on the day after Halloween.

There are a number of Hulu Originals releasing next month, including I Am Greta, a documentary centered around the 14-year-old climate activist, Greta Thunberg. Run, starring Sarah Paulson, is also releasing on 11/20. The film is a suspenseful thriller that follows an overprotective mother and her daughter, Chloe.

Check out the full list of what’s coming and leaving Hulu in November below, courtesy of Uproxx:

Available 11/1

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special

Malaysia Kitchen: Special

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4

Skins: Complete Series

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1

12 Rounds

3 Ninjas

A Christmas Solo

A Nanny For Christmas

A View to a Kill

Alien Nation

Antwone Fisher

Article 99

Beerfest

Big Daddy

The Blair Witch Project

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Breathless

Bringing Down The House

Broadcast News

Children Of The Corn

Christmas In Compton

Christmas In Vermont

Christmas on Holly Lane

The Christmas Tale

Crimson Tide

Dead Presidents

Diamonds Are Forever

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Firewalker

For Your Eyes Only

Foxfire

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

The Horse Whisperer

Hud

I Heart Huckabees

I Spy

Johnny Mnemonic

Jumping The Broom

The Kingdom Of Heaven

Kiss The Girls

Knocked Up

The Last Waltz

License to Kill

Little Giants

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Lord Of War

Lost In Space

Love Hurts

The Man with the Golden Gun

Maverick

Moonraker

Mr. Majestyk

Much Ado About Nothing

The Net

Next Day Air

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Once Upon A Time At Christmas

Pacific Heights

Paws P.I.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Platoon

The Prestige

Ronin

School Dance

Slumdog Millionaire

Spy Next Door

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Universal Soldier

W.

Wanted

The Waterboy

Wetlands

Wild Hogs

Wild Things

Working Girl

The World is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

11/3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12

General Commander

The Assault

11/4

Blue Story

11/5

Braking for Whales

11/6

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10

11/9

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Power: Season 6A

The Nice Guys

11/10

A Teacher: Limited Series

Vik the Viking

11/11

Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Girl Next Door

Tonight You’re Mine

11/12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere

Man who Invented Christmas

11/13

I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere

Sputnik

11/14

The Dictator

11/15

12 Pups of Christmas

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Nice Girl Like You

Cartel Land

Christmas Crush

11/16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

11/17

Soul Surfer

11/18

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Big Sky: Series Premiere

Body Cam

McQueen

11/19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere

Amulet

11/20

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere

Tesla

11/21

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3

11/24

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere

My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED)

11/26

Bombshell

11/27

Centigrade

11/29

The Big Ugly

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in November:

Leaving 11/30

Absolute Power

Anywhere But Here

Bad Girls from Mars

The Bank Job

Because I Said So

Blade

Blade 2

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

Call Me

Casino Royale

The Cold Light Of Day

Company Business

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Deep Blue Sea

Demolition Man

Evil Dead II

Extreme Justice

Fallen

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

The Hurt Locker

Jessabelle

Julia

Killers

The Last Boy Scout

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Quantum of Solace

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Snakes On A Plane

Stanley & Iris

Tyler Perry’S Daddy’S Little Girls

Up in the Air

The Weight of Water

The Woods

