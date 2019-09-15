With The Dead Don't Die out and Zombieland: Double Tap on the way, one might think we’ve got enough flesh-eating comedies this year; however, Hulu wants to add a third. The streaming service has just released a trailer for their upcoming original film, Little Monsters. The zombie-comedy will star Acadamy Award Winner Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad.

The official plot summary for the film reads, “Dave (Alexander England), a washed-up musician, volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s Kindergarten field trip after taking a shine to the plucky schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of world famous child entertainer and competitor for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad). One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak, from which Dave and Miss Caroline must protect the children.”

The trailer gives away the style of the movie; this is an absurdist dark comedy. There is a warning for “strong language, firearms, disembowelment, death metal, gore, space aliens,” and more. Josh Gad and Nyong’o fight off zombie children (little monsters) throughout the clip. Check out the trailer for yourself below. Little Monsters will premiere in theaters for a limited run on October 8th and then released on Hulu on October 11th.