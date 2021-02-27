Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K is the newest development from the collaboration between Marvel and Hulu, and is a stop-motion adult animation set to premiere on May 21st. Hulu dropped the first official teaser trailer for the series on Thursday, giving viewers a taste of the tone for the series and what the animation will look like in action.

Patton Oswalt voices M.O.D.O.K. in the series, a Marvel villain who made his first appearance in a comic in 1967. His name stands for “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing” and he has been a recurring enemy of Captain America in the Marvel Universe. M.O.D.O.K. is the leader of the evil scientific group AIM, which is who he has somehow managed to bankrupt in the upcoming Hulu series.

Originally, M.O.D.O.K was supposed to hit the streaming service in 2019 alongside three other MCU television shows. These other three shows are now defunct, however, and M.O.D.O.K. is the only one still standing. Not only is M.O.D.O.K a kind of unique one-off television adaptation for Marvel, but it is also a look at the alternative path the company could have taken prior to Marvel TV’s shutdown in 2019.

Watch the teaser trailer below

