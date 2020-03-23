Hulk Hogan is one of the most legendary wrestlers of all time although he hasn't been without his fair share of controversies. Back in 2007, two radio hosts, Mike Calta and Matt Loyd leaked the sex tape during some type of radio war. Eventually, the tape found its way into the hands of Gawker who published the sex tape a few years ago. In 2016, Hogan won a $141 million lawsuit against the website although they only had to pay $31 million which eventually led to the closing of Gawker.

Since then, Hogan has been trying to recoup the $110 million that was never paid to him. He decided to go after Calta and Loyd. According to documents, both hosts have agreed to no longer possess the tape and the lawsuit as a whole has been settled. It was supposed to go to court in January of 2021 but now, it's been avoided.

Michael Dodge/AFL Media/Getty Images

The actual figure for the settlement has not been reported and it will likely remain this way for the foreseeable future. In these types of situations, both sides typically agree to keep everything private for legal purposes. Needless to say, this is a win for Hogan whose whole life has been turned upside down ever since this scandal broke loose.

