Hulk Hogan is easily one of the most accomplished wrestlers of all time although, over the last couple of decades, he has certainly had his fair share of controversies. Now, Hogan is weighing in on the Coronavirus which has become the only news story people care about. Thousands of people are being infected with the virus every single day and now, there are over a million people who are suffering from it.

Hogan took to Instagram where he unleashed a lengthy rant that spoke about religion and how this virus is an act of God. In fact, Hogan believes we don't even need a vaccine and that people should begin to focus on Jesus.

Per Hogan:

“God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church. [...] Maybe we don’t need a vaccine. Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

Well, there you have it. If you've been waiting for Hogan's analysis, now you have it. Hogan seems pretty confident that God is behind all of this although perhaps it would be best to seek the advice of an actual doctor.

