WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan just recently underwent his 10th back surgery - and he is already back in the gym preparing for one last Wrestlemania run. The Hulkster took to social media this week to provide an injury update, as well as to show off his brand new white beard that has him looking like a juiced up, leg-dropping, shirt-shredding Kris Kringle.

He captioned the post:

"They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother!"

Back in October, the 66-year old wrestling legend told the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi that he is angling for one final match, hopefully at Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa Bay this April.

“I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling],” he said. “If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’ “

“I’d love for it to be against Vince,” Hogan said. “I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you’re in the ring with someone and they’re hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, ‘Vince, take it easy!’ Everything he does hurts, but I’d like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect.”

Whether or not Hogan gets his wish remains to be seen, but we do know that he'll be featured during Wrestlemania weekend as the nWo gets inducted into the Hall of Fame on the Thursday before the PPV event.