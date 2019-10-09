WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is set to undergo an eighth back surgery soon, to correct the damage he sustained as a result of all the devastating leg drops he dished out over the years. And once that surgery is complete, the 66-year old legend is hoping to get back in the ring for one last match.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi, The Hulkster explained that he has already spoke with Vince McMahon about a potential return, possibly at WrestleMania 36 which will take place in his hometown of Tampa, Florida next April.

“I talked to Vince, and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling],” he said. “If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’ “

So who would Hogan want to face in his retirement match?

“I’d love for it to be against Vince,” he said. “I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you’re in the ring with someone and they’re hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, ‘Vince, take it easy!’ Everything he does hurts, but I’d like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect.”

Hogan is currently involved in a storyline with fellow Hall of Famer Ric Flair, which will lead to "Team Hogan" vs "Team Flair" at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 31. Neither of the legends will actually be competing in the five-on-five tag team bout, but if Hulk gets his wish we could see him vs Vince one last time next April.