Hugh Jackman is terribly sorry for leaving the tap running for a full 20 seconds while he was giving a "tutorial" of sorts on how to properly wash your hands so as not to contract coronavirus. The actor certainly had good intentions when he shared a video of himself thoroughly scrubbing his paws to the chorus of Doja Cat's hit song, "Say So," made popular by the viral TikTok dance challenge.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Montblanc

However, his attempt at spreading awareness (and, subsequently, not spreading coronavirus) about the correct techniques for effectively washing your hands soon turned into a controversy when the Internet bashed him for unnecessarily leaving the water running for the whole 20 second lathering period. While Hugh has since deleted the clip, it was saved and shared by a fan on Twitter, who didn't seem to have an issue with Hugh's water-wasting errors.

"Hugh Jackman washing his hands to ‘Say So’ by Doja Cat to brighten your day," the user tweeted. Unfortunately, it did quite the opposite for many people, and Hugh decided to give his hand-washing demo another shot. He returned to Twitter for round two, this time remembering to turn the tap off.

"You’re all absolutely right," he wrote on the post. "Turn off the tap whilst washing your hands. Smart, healthy practices for you ... and the planet." In the new-and-improved clip, Hugh even thanks everyone for calling him out. What a good sport.