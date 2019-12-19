While Hugh Hefner's youngest son Cooper previously announced plans to launch his own “adult” digital site after stepping down from his father's Playboy empire, the 28-year-old is now on a whole new journey since he's headed to join the U.S. Air Force. “Today I informed leadership and financiers of Stag and Hefner Media Corporation I would be stepping back from focusing on launching a new company and stepping towards greater service to community and country,” Cooper wrote on Instagram at the top of the month. “A new road ahead.‬”



Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Cooper's wife, Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne shared on Instagram that her partner has left to begin his duties. "Today Cooper left to begin his service in the United States Air Force. I’m incredibly proud," she captioned an image of them standing in front of an American flag.

Cooper is one of two son's from his father's marriage to second wife Kimberley Conrad. Hugh also had two other children with his first wife, Mildred Williams. The famed Playboy man died in 2017 from sepsis brought on by an E. coli infection. "Enjoy yourself - life is short and should not always be serious. Be playful when it's appropriate and smile often. Lessons from my father that are values of mine. We miss you, however, you are very much still with us," Cooper wrote at the time of his father's passing.