Cooper Hefner is defending the honour of his late father, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. Later tonight (January 24th), A&E's Secrets of Playboy docuseries will premiere, and over the last few weeks, the network has been sharing teaser trailers of what viewers can expect from the forthcoming episodes.

As we all know, Playboy has never claimed to be a family-friendly publication, but interviews with former Playmates reveal that conditions inside Hef's mansion were much less luxurious and exciting than they may seem to outsiders.

Most recently, it was alleged that the late editor-in-chief secretly recorded celebrities and athletes having sex in his bed, and also had a habit of pretending to turn off the camera when partaking in threesomes with his ex Sondra Theodore and other women.

The docuseries also addresses the rumoured "pig nights," which would take place on Thursdays, and saw carloads of prostitutes from Sunset Boulevard making their way to the Playboy Mansion where they were "inspected" before dining, and then joining in on sex parties with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Before this evening's premiere, Hugh's son Cooper has hopped on Twitter to share a few words. "Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar," he began. "However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly."

"He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Playboy the publication has also spoken out regarding the allegations. "Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy," they assured readers. "We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences."

Their statement continued, "as a brand with sex-positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount. The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences. We will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today."

"As an organization with a more than 80 percent female workforce, we are committed to our ongoing evolution as a company and to driving positive change for our communities."

