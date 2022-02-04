The late Hugh Hefner has a lot of people in his corner. Along with the premiere of A&E's 10-part docuseries, Secrets of Playboy came a slew of horrendous allegations against the adult publication's editor-in-chief, who reportedly hosted weekly "pig nights" at his mansion, and recorded celebrities and athletes hooking up with prostitutes in his bedroom, unbeknownst to them.

These are just some of the claims that Hefner's legacy has been hit with, coming from former girlfriends like Holly Madison and Sondra Theodore, among others. However, a recent report from PEOPLE reveals that hundreds of ex-Playboy associates have come together to sign a letter refuting the "unfounded" allegations offered up in the documentary.

"We sign our names to support Hugh M. Hefner. From all we know of Hef, he was a person of upstanding character, exceptional kindness, and dedication to free thought," the document begins.

"He demonstrated a commitment to living an honest life beyond everything else. Our time within Hugh Hefner's Playboy and the organization's subsidiaries remains a period all of us are fond of. I proudly sign this letter in recognition of Hugh Hefner's character amid unfounded allegations in the A&E show."

When contacted for comment after the letter's publication, a spokesperson for A&E told PEOPLE, "The stories shared in Secrets of Playboy are the personal experiences of the documentary's participants and deserve to be told despite how difficult they may be for some to hear."

"Signatures on a letter, or a different experience with Mr. Hefner or the Playboy culture, do not negate the experiences of those who have come forward to share their truth on the series and we look forward to continuing to bring these stories to light."

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

On top of signing the circulating letter, several women also shared individual statements, vehemently defending Hugh. Kimberley Hefner, who was married to the entrepreneur for 21 years wrote, "All people should be encouraged to share their individual experience in this world, but no one should be emboldened to re-write the truth at the expense of another person's character."

"What the allegers who speak out now seem to ignore is that there were many of us throughout the years who were there with them as well. I'm saddened, mostly, that these accounts take light away from true victims of sexual abuse, and hope that in time those selling lies to defame Hef find peace within their own lives."

Joy Jamieson, who was a Playboy Enterprises employee from 1969 to 1975 said, "Hef was always the kindest man and treated every Bunny with complete respect. He instilled confidence and gave each guest and us the star treatment. I love him. He changed lives for the better! I will forever be grateful to him."

Ahead of the Secrets of Playboy premiere, 30-year-old Cooper Hefner also spoke out in defence of his father – read more about that here.

