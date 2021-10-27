Beloved TikTok comedian Huey Haha has passed away at the age of 22, a post shared to the star’s Instagram page has revealed. He reportedly passed away on October 25th by self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Complex.

Along with the tragic announcement comes a GoFundMe campaign that is raising money for Huey’s funeral and to give to his daughter following her loss.“Rest in peace Huey Ha,” the caption reads. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters.”

Complex reports that the world first got news of the TikToker‘s death from @jackfroot on Instagram. “Huey was a young Vietnamese 22 year old rising actor/comedian from Stockton, California who came from nothing to something and quickly made a name for himself.”

“The Asian community lost a great comedian and up and coming entertainer. Huey leaves behind one young daughter. Rest in Paradise to this young, creative, and amazingly talented star. You will be missed. Prayers and condolences to all of your friends and family.”

In another post, @jackfroot points out that Huey had touched on mental health struggles, including depression, in videos from as recent as this past summer. “@hueyhaha_ shared this video titled ‘When you depressed’ to his YouTube channel back in June.”

The caption continues, “Life gets hard. Sometimes we see the signs and sometimes we don’t. Some of the happiest people hide the most pain. You truly don’t know what’s going on in someone’s mind unless you help them open up.”

The GoFundMe campaign has already surpassed its fundraising goal of $15,000, and is currently sitting at nearly $23,000. You can donate here. RIP Huey.

