Brian Flores’s historical lawsuit has tilted the NFL’s landscape on its axis. While the fallout from the allegations in the fifty-six-page document has been swift, with detractors dismissing his claims, there has been at least one massive supporter of the racism lawsuit: Hue Jackson. Jackson, who used to be the former head coach of the Cleveland Browns during 2016-2018, stated that he believes the Miami Dolphins owner offered Flores a cash incentive to tank because he was offered the same thing from the Browns higher-ups.

The shocking revelation from the former Cleveland-head coach presented the public with the disturbing news that the Browns front office offered him a cap of 750,000 if he were to tank their season to snag first-round picks. During an episode of Keyshawn, JWill, & Max Show, Jackson went into detail on the disturbing news that the Browns tanking allegations and stated that he stands with Flores during these times, seeing as though he was put in the same situation.

(Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“It was a total of $750,000, but it was based on whatever those benchmarks you hit.” “What it was that you got every year from it, I really don’t know. Those things were directed right into your checking account. “You really don’t know what it is until you’re in it,” said Jackson. “When you’re losing games like you are, it’s so easy to put it together when you start to look back it because here’s the losses and you’re still getting what is considered a bonus, right? People don’t get paid bonuses for losing. That makes no sense. “It was presented to me as a bonus structure. This is part of the bonus of your contract. That didn’t make any sense because I’ve never seen one of those. I’ve been in football long enough to know that that was different, but I still didn’t understand what it was coming from. Later, it was described that this is something that they did at Pilot J Flying to keep all of the workers who worked together collaborative, working together, working for the same cause.”

In the face of Jackson’s claims, the Brown’s organization has vehemently dismissed the notion that they would ever do such a thing. Like the Miami Dolphins, the Cleveland Browns stated that the claims were “categorically false.”

Flores’ lawsuit has set in motion several events that will work to open up the NFL’s dirty laundry and offer insight into what has been going down behind the scenes of one of the sport’s world’s most powerful leagues. So, where does this all go? It’s difficult to say as of now, but it is safe to say Jackson’s story won’t be the last revelation to shed new light on this mess.

