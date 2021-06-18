HRSMN Return With Apocalyptic New Album "The Last Ride"

It was long believed that the four HRSMN, represented by Kurupt (Famine), Ras Kass (Pestilence), Canibus (War), and Killah Priest (Death), had gone dormant. Yet after twenty years of speculation, the lyrically charged supergroup has returned to deliver their long-awaited -- and presumably final -- album The Last Ride.

Clocking in at fourteen tracks and featuring guest appearances from Planet Asia, Chino XL, Blakkamore, RBX, and more, the project is a welcome showcase from four emcees who have long honed their bars. As expected, Ras Kass, Kurupt, Canibus, and Killah Priest are in devastating form, taking to a surprisingly varied repertoire of production, including a more contemporary sound on "One Second" and a cinematic dose of scholarly boom-bap on "Centaurs."

The maniacal "Impossible" is made all the zanier through a potent dose from RBX, while the penultimate "Burger King" finds Ras Kass trading bars with Phil Da Agony and El Grant. On an appropriate note, the closing track "Last Ride" captures a spooky western vibe that serves as a fitting end to the voyage. If you've ever been interested in hearing a project from the HRSMN, be sure to show support to the project right now, and be sure to sound off with your favorite tracks, standout members, and hardest bars in the comments below.