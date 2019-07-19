It's safe to say that Howard Stern firmly believes that O.J. Simpson got away with murder. Twenty-three years ago, Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, 35-year-old Nicole Brown-Simpson, and her acquaintance, 25-year-old Ron Goldman. The two were stabbed to death in the outdoor walkway of Nicole's Brentwood home. For those who believe in Simpson's innocence, the murder has not been solved.

Ron's sister, Kim Goldman, visited Stern's Sirius XM radio show this week and spoke with Stern about Simpson joining social media. The shock jock made it clear that he holds Simpson responsible for the murders of Nicole and Ron, and believes that Twitter should remove the former NFL star.

"I really feel for you and your family," Stern told Kim. "I really got triggered because of O.J.’s Twitter feed. Are you able to listen to that at all?” She replied, “I stomach it. It’s not something that feels great. I can’t really avoid it because it keeps coming up." She also has a hard time watching Simpson enjoy his life. “I think when he, you know, the ‘yours truly’ and the laughing and the chuckling about everything, I just...that part is really hard to stomach, because I look at him and think rage, murderer, domestic violence abuser, it’s just hard for me to see him just enjoying the ‘good life’ like he likes to refer to it.”

“When somebody kills your brother, and they’re on the golf course, and they’re sitting there in their golf cart, living a life that, I mean, most people don’t get to live...it’s a pretty good life,” Stern said. “It’s got to be maddening. It’s insane.”

Following Kim's appearance, Simpson shared a video on Twitter where he said, “Hey, Twitter world, it’s me, yours truly,” Simpson began. “You know, I know I’ve been away for a while, but I don’t know what’s going on with America. You know, today, I was told that this individual, let’s call him Person A, stated that he thought Person B should not have a right to public expression. What’s interesting about that is Person B years ago helped fight for person A’s right for freedom of expression." He then goes on to share his thoughts on the divide-and-conquer approach to politics. Watch both Simpson's Twitter clip and Kim's interview below.