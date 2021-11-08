Aaron Rodgers caused quite the controversy this past week as he tested positive for COVID-19. At first, it didn't seem like a big deal although it ultimately became one due to the fact that it was revealed that Rodgers had lied about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. It was a truly low moment in his career and it was only made worse when he came back and decided to claim that the "woke mob" and "cancel culture" would end up coming after him.

Needless to say, it hasn't exactly been a week to remember for Rodgers who is now being lumped in with the likes of Kyrie Irving. This was particularly true on The Howard Stern Show recently, when Stern went off on Rodgers, even claiming that the quarterback should be booted from the league for good.

"This f***ing guy. They should throw him out of the league so fast," Stern said. "If I ran the NFL, if there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast. They should throw him out of the league so fast with the guy who crashed his car at 153 mph."

Stern said something similar about Kyrie Irving, claiming that the basketball star was one of the dumbest people in the United States. Needless to say, the vaccination issue is one that remains near and dear to the heart of the infamous shock jock.

