Howard Stern is still one of the most controversial personalities on the radio to this day. Through every bit of backlash he's faced, he's managed to survive in the climate of cancel culture. In all reality, that's part of the reason he's managed to still maintain a presence on the air and his approach to interviewing hasn't changed.



Most recently, he had Hillary Clinton on his show where he covered an array of topics, including her love life. She opened up about her relationship prior to Bill Clinton, describing the man as a Greek deity. "He was really handsome. He was like a Greek god," she told Stern. "Really? Greek God? Listen to you," Stern responded but this ultimately opened the door for a discussion regarding her sexuality.

"Well contrary to what you may hear, I actually like men," she told Stern before he actually pressed her on whether she ever had a "lesbian affair." "That’s the other thing," he began. “Raise your right hand—you’ve never had a lesbian affair.”

"Never! Never! Never! Never even been tempted," she fired back in response to Stern.

Given that she won't be running for office anytime soon, Clinton has been on a press run in promotion of the book she co-authored, The Book Of Gutsy Women with Chelsea Clinton.

