It's Emmys season, and as the day approaches for Hollywood's elite to be bestowed with one more honor, fans are figuring out the best way to watch it all go down. Even if award shows aren't your "thing," the Emmys have always offered up some shocking moments over the years that came as unwanted kisses, marriage proposals, celebrities crawling around on stage, people falling to the ground while presenting, stars forgetting their speeches, swear words not being edited, or former SNL star Andy Samberg taking home an award for "D*ck in a Box."

We can't tell if this year's show will be just as entertaining as years past, but it should make for quite the event. Unsurprisingly, Game of Thrones dominates the nominations list with a whopping 32 nods. Also leading the the pack is Saturday Night Live which brought in 18, Ava DuVernay's When They See Us that comes in at 16 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20, and Chernobyl at 19.

For those wondering how they'll be able to watch the 2019 Emmy Awards, there are a few options available. The award show will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 22 at 5:00 p.m. PST. The Fox network will air the show on television, online, and through their Fox Now App; while Entertainment Tonight will stream red carpet and behind-the-scenes events on their website. Viewers can also live stream the Emmys on Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, AT&T TV NOW, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.