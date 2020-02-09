The 92nd Academy Awards are set to air live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre Sunday night and viewers will have access to the event through a number of different platforms.

According to Variety, ABC will be airing the event starting at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET, as well as a red carpet show beforehand starting at 3:30 PM PT/6:30 PM ET. The show will also be available through abc.com or on the ABC app via DirecTV Now, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

While there will be no host. Instead, presenters will include Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, James Corden, Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more. There will also be performances from Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman and Billie Eilish, who is fresh off a strong night at the Grammys.

Nominations for Best Picture include Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Marriage Story, 1917, The Irishman, Parasite, Joker, Little Women, Ford V. Ferrari and Jojo Rabbit. Adam Driver, Joaquin Pheonix, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Cynthia Erivo and more are all competing for their respective Best Actor/Actress categories.

Viewers can also anticipate a tribute for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna during the ceremony. The two died during a helicopter crash on January 26 along with seven others.