It's officially Rolling Loud time, and though Kanye West is no longer taking to the stage as a headliner this weekend, thousands have still rushed to Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium to see performances from the likes of Lil Durk, 2 Chainz, Saweetie, $not, Sheck Wes, and more.

Of Ye's departure from the festival, co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler told Complex, "We spent months working with him and his team on the performance... This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Though not everyone was enthused by the replacement choice (many pondered why Travis Scott wasn't selected, and it seems last year's Astroworld tragedy may have had something to do with that), the show is still in full swing after kicking off earlier today (July 22).

If you couldn't quite make it down to Florida for Rolling Loud, you can still catch performances from names like Future, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Latto, Trippie Redd, Three 6 Mafia, Gucci Mane, and more on Twitch with a live stream.





Hakeem Rowe, Jacques Morel, Tallie Spencer H-Dot, and Elizabeth Smith will be on hosting duties for the weekend, conducting interviews with both performers and celebrities in attendance at the festival.

Tune into the Twitch live stream and watch your favourite artists perform here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates from Rolling Loud Miami 2022.

