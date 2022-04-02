It's Dreamville season. If you couldn't make it to the beloved annual music festival that takes place in Raleigh, North Carolina – fear not! Organizers have a dream of connecting fans worldwide, which is why they've made this year's event streamable across various platforms.

As Complex reports, the two-day festival will be exclusively broadcast on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music App.





This year's lineup includes performances from huge names like Wiz Khalifa, Wale, T-Pain, Rico Nasty, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, and Kehlani – not to mention the entire Dreamville collective, including Cole himself, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, Omen, Cozz, Lute, and EarthGang.

Fans were already excited to watch their favourites perform classic hits, but now that the "No Role Modelz" hitmaker and his crew have linked up with DJ Drama to deliver D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, you're not gonna miss what they have in store when they take the stage over the next few hours.

In a statement, Dreamville Studios & Records President Candace Rodney shared, "We established Dreamville Festival as one of the premier hip-hop events in the country; bringing together all aspects of the Dreamville brand. This year, we’ve scaled the festival to two days and have curated a lineup of some of Dreamville’s closest collaborators."





"It’s always been a goal to make Dreamville Fest accessible to fans around the world, and partnering with Amazon Music has made that a reality," she continued.

Catch the live stream on Amazon Music's Twitch channel here, Prime Video Day 1 & Day 2, and on the Amazon Music app – let us know in the comments whose performance you're most looking forward to watching.

