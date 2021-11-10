Houston's HVN Turns Up On "ALL GIRLS GO TO HEAVEN"

The string of singles HVN delivered this year has formally culminated in the release of his new EP, ALL GIRLS GO TO HEAVEN. Laced up with a total of eight songs, the latest project from the Houston rapper showcases his versatility in full. One moment, he's bringing high-energy bangers with punchy quotable for bars, like on the project's intro, "HELLSCAT," and the next, he's diving into his melodic bag with songs like, "SIMPLE."

Things have been shaping up in 2021 for HVN to propel his career to the top. The rapper's earned a string of co-signs from Virgil Abloh, Kevin Abstract, and more while also making an appearance alongside SoFaygo on Don Toliver's Life Of A Don highlight, "Smoke."

Peep the project and full tracklist below.

1. HELLSCAT

2. MARINE

3. SIMPLE

4. EYES CLOSED

5. HISNEYLAND

6. RIGHT

7. 4AM

8. SOUTH