Houston Rockets fan, Manuel Garcia, has been charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face, according to ESPN. Additionally, the Rockets banned Garcia for life, and his girlfriend was also arrested for allegedly preventing police from getting to him.

The incident reportedly took place at the end of Houston's 126-123 victory on Saturday.

Per ESPN:

Harris County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle said he won't speculate on a motive but added, "We will get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable for their actions."

After opening the season with three straight home games at the Toyota Center, the Rockets (2-1) will kick-off a four-game road trip tonight against the Washington Wizards. The team will then head to Brooklyn on Friday for a nationally televised matchup against Kyrie Irving and the Nets, followed by games in Miami and Memphis.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the season as they prepare to host the Denver Nuggets (3-1) on Thursday night.