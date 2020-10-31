Police are investigating a tragic shooting that occurred at a Houston, Texas apartment complex earlier this week. According to ABC13, it was a normal afternoon on Monday (October 26) when shots suddenly rang out. It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but it's reported that 41-year-old Emanuel Solomon, a rapper known as Montana22, was killed during the incident. He lived in the complex with his girlfriend and her 11-year-old son, and he reportedly died shielding the boy from gunfire.

Police didn't share the identities of the victims involved, but it's stated that Montana22's ex-girlfriend confirmed that he was the fatality involved in the shooting. It's also reported that the 11-year-old boy was wounded, as well, but he survived his injuries and is currently in critical condition. Authorities claim that they are looking for three suspects who were reportedly waiting at the complex. Following the shooting, they made their way to a vehicle, described as a black Pontiac sedan, that was waiting for them nearby before taking off.

Montana22 is said to have left behind three children. We send our sincerest condolences to his loved ones.

