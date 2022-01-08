Houston's own D-Bando has tragically passed away after a battle with COVID-19, HipHopDX reports. The "See You With Nothing" artist is said to have passed away on Wednesday, January 5th, and in the days since we've seen thoughtful tributes from the friends, family, and fans he left behind begin to pour in across social media.

DJ Young Sam, the official engineer of Slim Thug, shared a portrait of D-Bando to his Twitter page, writing "RIP D-Bando. We had more work to do homie! May God watch over your kids." He then dropped off a link to the hitmaker's Apple Music page, encouraging his followers to "go stream" his late friend's works.





Prior to his demise, D-Bando had an eventful 2021, working with artists like Big Pokey and assisting Quality Control's Lakeyah with production on her song "Upset" from her My Time record. In the past, he's also linked up with Money Man on "Rush" back in 2019, which quickly became a fan favourite among his listeners.

"Damn man I was a big fan of his music," one user replied to DJ Young Sam's post. "One of the realest ones out tha city," and "Good dude that was as solid as they come," others added, praising the late star's character.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only COVID-19 related death that the hip-hop community has been hit with as of late – Kollege Kidd founder Raysean Autry also recently succumbed to the virus, which you can read more about here. RIP.

