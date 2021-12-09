There is another side to living the life of a hitmaking artist that is outside of the limelight. We often hear stories and read tales about veteran rappers continuing with their music careers for decades, some hoping to reach the same level of success when they were at their peaks, but other artists choose to bow out gracefully.

Houston Rap icon Lil Troy is well-known for his classic hit "Wanna Be A Baller," but these days, the rapper owns a trucking company. Earlier this week, Lil Troy survived a frightening incident when his 18-wheeler burst into flames.



Construction Photography/Avalon / Contributor / Getty Images

The music legend detailed his story to ABC 13 News and said he knew there was a problem when he saw smoke coming out from under the hood of his truck. Soon, flames erupted and quickly entered the cab.

"I think God has a better plan for me," he said. "Life after music. Doing something different. My second journey in life. Something different I can do." He added, "Right before I got ready to exit, I started to see fire and flames coming up from the hood. I was like, 'Oh, I got to get out this truck.' You know what I'm saying? It's fire!"

He managed to escape the flames with his glasses, phone, and keys. Everything else was destroyed.

"It took them a while to put the fire out. While they were there, it went 'Boom' again! So, I thank God for the fire department," Lil' Troy said. "They came and made sure nobody else got injured at the same time... I started thinking about my family and worrying about how they need me. It's not my time to go right now."

The fire is reportedly under investigation as authorities attempt to determine what happened. Troy said he purchased the 18-wheeler two months ago. "If you notice, I hit the highway making money the fly way. You know what I'm saying? Truck driving is the new way."

