A reported officer-involved shooting at a Houston mall has the city under a microscope. Just a couple of hours ago, there was news of an incident that occurred at the Galleria mall with scarce reports stating that there was a gunman on the scene. Now, police and witnesses are offering insight into the frightening event as a suspect remains at large.

The Houston Police Department is reportedly seeking information about a suspect who not only shot a man in the leg but later engaged in a shootout with officers.



According to multiple reports, police responded to the mall after receiving a call about an altercation near the food court. The suspect reportedly shot a man on his way to the parking garage and then fled into the garage to hide. However, things took a turn when the suspect saw that an officer was on the scene.

"When the suspect saw the officer, he immediately fired upon the officer," explained Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "The officer took cover and fired back at the suspect a few times. He's not sure if he struck the suspect or not." Finner called the incident "unfortunate" and added, "It just doesn't make any sense."

The injured victim is expected to make a full recovery and it is reported that no officers were harmed during the shootout. Finner said that it is safe to return to the mall this weekend and praised Houston residents, calling "the majority" of them "good people." He called the shooter a "knucklehead" and promised, "We're coming after you."

Check out a few reports about the shooting below.

