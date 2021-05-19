The case surrounding the murder of Mo3 continues to develop and unfold as multiple suspects have been either indicted or charged with killing the Dallas, Texas rapper. Since his tragic passing last November, the Hip-Hop community has celebrated Mo3's artistry and legacy, and earlier this spring, his posthumous album Shottaz 4 Eva debuted at the 36th spot on the Billboard 200. Even after the release of Shottaz 4 Eva, however, more details continue to surface about Mo3's untimely death.

According to HipHopDX, a Houston crip called FDA has recently revealed that Mo3 allegedly killed two people in September 2020, a couple of months prior to his brutal murder on a Dallas freeway in November.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

While being interviewed for the HighThoughtsTV YouTube channel, FDA discussed organized crime, OG Bobby Billions, Trapboy Freddy, and eventually, the months leading up to Mo3's death. FDA alleges that Mo3 killed two people at V Live Houston after they started shooting at him first.

"He killed two people in Houston. Yeah, at VLive. They tried to kill him at VLive," FDA says during the interview.

According to HipHopDX, the altercation at V Live Houston that FDA speaks of has been publicly documented, but contrary to FDA's account, only two people were left injured without any subsequent reports of either of those people passing away.

Check out FDA's full interview with HighTHoughtsTV below.

Do you believe what FDA has said about Mo3's September 2020 altercation at V Live Houston?

[via]