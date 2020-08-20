Back in February, the world lost an incredible talent when Pop Smoke was murdered in the Hollywood Hills. The rising rapper was just launching into stardom when masked gunmen entered the rental property in what police are calling a home invasion robbery. Suspects have been arrested and the case is moving forward, and the home's owner, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills owner Teddi Mellencamp, seems to want to put the property's grisly past behind her.

Teddi, daughter to music icon John Mellencamp, offered her condolences to Pop Smoke's loved ones immediately following the news that he'd been killed at her home. Since then, she and her husband have snagged a new Encino mansion, and The Blast reports they're more than happy to part ways with the Hollywood Hills property.

The spacious 4,300 square foot home sits just above the Sunset Strip and boasts "two stories of living space include a seamless modern kitchen with breakfast bar, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, master suite with soaking tub and walk-in dressing room, a gym and home office. The spectacular pool terrace extends over the hillside, floating above the city below, featuring a heated spa, dining patio, lounge and BBQ kitchen/bar."

It'll be interesting to see who purchases this one.

