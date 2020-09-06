The passing of Pop Smoke is still weighing heavy on the hearts of the hip-hop community at large. As he began to bubble up and have his breakout moment, he was shot and killed in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Hills home where he was killed was listed for sale back in July for nearly $3M.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

According to TMZ, there's an official buyer for the home, despite the grim history behind it. Teddi Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave previously owned the home and were renting it out as an Airbnb. The property is now in escrow with the seller finding a prospective buyer who's accepted an offer on the home. It was initially listed for $2,950,000. It's unclear at this point who the prospective buyer of the home is.

Mellancamp and Arroyave immediately sent their condolences to Pop Smoke and his family following news of the murder earlier this year, though they stated they were not aware of any of the details regarding the murder.

Following the release of Pop's posthumous album in July, it was revealed that police had captured the suspects involved in the late rapper's murder. Police arrested two minors and two adults in Pop's murder, charging all four with counts of murder and robbery.

[Via]