If there's a podcast that's going to get celebrities talking about the most intimate details of their sex lives, it's Angela Yee's Lip Service. As Bossip reports, House Party actress A.J. Johnson was a recent guest on the hit internet show, and during her conversation with the hosts, she recalled the wild experience she had on her 50th birthday that made it particularly memorable.

Apparently, the 58-year-old took part in a threesome with two other men, which took her co-stars – who seemed to be more interested in sleeping with another woman and a man – by surprise.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

"It was never like, them together," Johnson shared. "They were like – they were flip-flopping me. One would please me then he'd pass me to the other. And one would kiss me and then he would spin me around for me other it was like a beautiful dance."

The New Jersey native continued, "It was like doing the salsa with two guys at the same time. Just like, romantic and sexy and never intertwined but at the same time, it was two."





When asked if the situation turned awkward the next morning, Johnson explained that the three of them went out to breakfast, dubbing her and her sexual partners "The Three Musketeers."

In other Lip Service news, "Watchu Like" rapper DreamDoll sat down with Angela Yee and co. earlier this year to give her perspective on what it's like to date in the modern world as a bisexual woman – read more about that here, and check out A.J. Johnson's full stint on the popular podcast below.

