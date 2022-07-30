Perhaps one of the most heavily debated topics in the United States, besides abortion and civil rights, has been gun control. After years of experiencing traumatic events in which hundreds of innocent people have lost their lives, it seems that some members of Congress are ready to further resolve the problem.

On Friday (July 29), the House of Representatives voted to ban assault-style weapons. The first vote of its sort in decades, it is aimed straight toward the firearms that are mostly used in carrying out mass shootings. This wouldn't be the first time that the law took place, though. This ban was applied back in 1994 but ended ten years later in 2004.

With the final tally being 217-213, the bill is now headed to the Senate for them to have the final say on whether it will pass-- according to CNN, that is not likely.

In an effort to defend her vote, Nancy Pelosi, the House's speaker, told her caucus, "Today, our Democratic Majority will take up and pass the Assault Weapons Ban legislation: a crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence in our nation."

Earlier this year, congress passed a bipartisan bill that spoke to the tragedy of gun violence. As a result, millions of dollars were spent on mental health, crisis intervention programs, school safety, and other incentives that could have an affiliation with mass shootings.

