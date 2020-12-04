Marijuana has been a hot topic of debate over the last few decades especially with acceptance around the drug at an all-time high. For many, weed has the ability to heal those with chronic pain, while also easing many of their anxiety. Regardless, there are still numerous politicians who want to keep the drug illegal for reasons that don't exactly make a whole lot of sense. Now, the House of Representatives is taking things into their own hands with the MORE Act, which stands for "Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act."

This piece of legislation would ultimately decriminalize marijuana while also pardoning those who have non-violent drug offenses on their records. Today, the bill was passed in the House, with 228 for it and just 164 against it. Now, this bill will be presented in front of the Senate although it is expected to be shot down as Republicans currently control that branch.

"It is the right thing to do," Oregon representative Earl Blumenauer said. "For too long, the war on drugs has targeted young people, especially Black people, and rejected the advice of experts. Public acceptance is at an all-time high. This is an idea whose time has come."

While the bill might not come to fruition, this is certainly a great step forward as it paves the way for similar legislation in the future.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

