The fight to legalize cannabis has been taking place for a long time. Although there's been a major stigma surrounding cannabis for a long time, in the past few years, people began to actually recognize the medical benefits of the cannabis plant and that's reached a federal level at this point. With Canada already legalizing weed across the country, the good ole' U.S. of A is set to follow suit in the future.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

In a milestone decision that will change the fate of pot smokers across the country, The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill this past Wednesday legalizing weed federally and finally removing it from Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substance Act which lists cannabis alongside heroin.

With the new bill, States will be made to create their own policy surrounding the legalization. The legislation also looks to benefit those who've been convicted of marijuana-related crimes. The state will now have an incentive to clear criminal records for people with low-level marijuana offenses on their criminal record. There's also a 5% tax on weed products that are meant to provide job training and legal assistance for those who've been wrongfully impacted by the war on drugs.

The criminalization of marijuana has been a mistake,” Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said. “The racial disparity in marijuana enforcement laws only compounded this mistake with serious consequences, particularly for minority communities.”

