He's been lining up new talent for his revamped 1017 record label, but Gucci Mane is once again running into legal trouble with one of his artists. We have been regularly reporting updates on the status of Pooh Shiesty as the incarcerated rapper is facing several charges. It was reported that Pooh recently took a plea deal with a penalty of a maximum of eight years, and although he would like to spend his pre-sentencing days out of jail, he was reportedly denied bond and will remain incarcerated until his next court date in April.

Meanwhile, the 1017 trouble keeps mounting as it has been reported that Hotboy Wes has also been arrested. According to reports, the rapper was taken into custody on Monday (January 30).



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

A warrant had been reportedly issued for Hotboy Wes, real name Wesley Lewis, after someone called the police and claimed the rapper robbed him. As the story goes, Wes made arrangements to meet a man regarding the sale of a Rolex watch. The man reportedly claimed that they agreed he would pay $9,000 for the item but instead, he alleged that Wes arrived, took the money, and left the scene.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reported:

Devlin said the theft case turned into robbery after Lewis fled and struck the man with his door. Hewitt officers tried to find Lewis to serve the warrant but had been unable to do so, Devlin said. He was spotted by members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force who knew about the warrant. Lewis remained jailed Tuesday under bonds totaling $30,000. He also has pending theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charges, according to McLennan County Jail records.

This case comes after Hotboy Wes was reportedly arrested in 2020 after it was alleged that the rapper attempted to run a woman, who was said to have had his two kids in her car, off the freeway. That aggravated assault charge is reportedly ongoing.

