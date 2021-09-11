Hotboy Shaq Teams Up With Rich Homie Quan On New Track "Ain't Been The Same"

Charlotte artist Hotboy Shaq has been making some big moves as of late especially following his 2020 release My Time. The artist has caught the attention of some big names in the industry and he is looking to capitalize on this newfound success. Fans have also been eager to hear new music, and that is exactly what he came through with recently as he dropped off a new effort with Rich Homie Quan called "Ain't Been The Same."

Throughout this track, both artists lament about the pain and trauma that comes with living street life. There are some gorgeous piano melodies in the instrumental and it adds to the emotional themes. Both artists have melodic performances and it's clear they have solid chemistry when it comes to building song.

You can stream the new effort from these artists, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pussy n****s hating they just want to see me lose

Can't knock me off my pivot, Imma knock em out they shoes

Straight out the gutter gotta watch the way I move

Damn, I ain't been the same in a long time