Hotboii Runs It Up On "Offset"

Orlando's producing some excellent exports in hip-hop these days. Miami remains a hub for the culture but the array of artists that have emerged from Orlando this year has created a new hot spot in Florida. Hotboii is a major component of the city's recent success. 2020's "Dont Need Time" and its subsequent remix with Lil Baby helped him explode across the country, leading to the release of his project, Double O Baby.

Throughout 2021, Hotboii has continued to deliver heat with collaborations alongside Lil Tjay and Future, as well as some infectious solo cuts. This week, the rapper delivered his latest single, "Offset." Produced by AtlJacob and 5k808Mafia, Hotboii pops off and flexes on his enemies and doubters with woozy melodic flows, and addresses his recent arrest.

Check out the latest from Hotboii below.

Quotable Lyrics

Had to face it

He put only whites in his chains like he racist

Judge wanna indict me, say I run shit 'cause I'm famous

Now, I know you don't really like me, as long as you suck me, I ain't complainin'

And I know I'm hot, before I burn the roof, I drop the top in the Wraith