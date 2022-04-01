Hotboii Delivers New Single, "All I Know"

Florida rapper Hotboii is just one of the many artists dropping off new heat this weekend – his coming in the form of a just under two-minute-long single called "All I Know," which arrived alongside an accompanying music video on April 1st.

Prior to his new song, the 21-year-old shared "Lately" in early March, and his Life Of A Hotboii record (featuring 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay, 438 Tok, Kodak Black, and Future) arrived in December of 2021.

A loyal fan of Hotboii's was willing to bet on the rapper's new single, writing "I ain't heard it yet but I know it's finna do numbers" in the YouTube comments. Others added "This shit bump hard, Hotboii too slept on," and "Every second of this is amazing."

Stream "All I Know" on Apple Music, Spotify, or Soundcloud below, and let us know which New Music Friday releases you've had in steady rotation today in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

They'll change that gangsta whole demeanour

N*ggas talk smart, never know the reefer

Can't turn no ho 'til I house her

I know all these hoes so deceivin'

I know I had to turn around my whole demeanour

I used her throat just to hold my semen