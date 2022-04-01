mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hotboii Delivers New Single, "All I Know"

Hayley Hynes
April 01, 2022
Hotboii tells us all he knows on his latest single.


Florida rapper Hotboii is just one of the many artists dropping off new heat this weekend – his coming in the form of a just under two-minute-long single called "All I Know," which arrived alongside an accompanying music video on April 1st.

Prior to his new song, the 21-year-old shared "Lately" in early March, and his Life Of A Hotboii record (featuring 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay, 438 Tok, Kodak Black, and Future) arrived in December of 2021.

 

 

A loyal fan of Hotboii's was willing to bet on the rapper's new single, writing "I ain't heard it yet but I know it's finna do numbers" in the YouTube comments. Others added "This shit bump hard, Hotboii too slept on," and "Every second of this is amazing."

Stream "All I Know" on Apple Music, Spotify, or Soundcloud below, and let us know which New Music Friday releases you've had in steady rotation today in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

They'll change that gangsta whole demeanour
N*ggas talk smart, never know the reefer
Can't turn no ho 'til I house her
I know all these hoes so deceivin'
I know I had to turn around my whole demeanour
I used her throat just to hold my semen

