Hotboii & Future Tell The Ugly Truth On "Nobody Special"

After releasing singles like "F*ck Shit" and "Cheese" with Mike Smiff, Hotboii is back with his latest new track, titled "Nobody Special." The Double O Baby artist is one of the hottest rising rappers coming out of Florida right now, and to keep his momentum going, Hotboii has officially teamed up with Future Hendrix for his latest single.

Likely one of the most toxic new tracks released this week, "Nobody Special" finds Future and Hotboii admitting to all of the lying and manipulation that they're guilty of when it comes to communicating with women. As unappealing as that sounds, however, the impressive ATL Jacob production and wavy verses from both artists make it easy to look past its toxic subject matter.

Check out Hotboii and Future's new song "Nobody Special" below and let us know if you're feeling their collaboration by leaving a comment.

Quotable Lyrics

If you stand for nothin’ (For nothin’), you’ll fall for anythin’ (You wildin’)

Almost said I love her (I love her), I tell her anything (I lie)

No, you don’t deserve a Birkin (No Birkin), not even a chunk of change (No dime)

I break hearts, I’m a problem, you ain’t gon’ want the fade (No)