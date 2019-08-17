"Hot Felon" AKA Jeremy Meeks grew to fame in 2014 when his mug shot went viral subsequently leading to a changed life of fame and model success. In June of 2017, Jeremy met Chloe Green, the heiress of Topshop and just one year later they welcomed a child together when Jayden Meeks-Green was born on May 29th.

US Weekly now reports that after two years together, Chloe and Jeremy have broken up. “They split about two months ago, but are off and on still speaking," a source told the publication, detailing further how Chloe is selling their London home. The breakup was made official after Chloe was spotted cuddling a mystery man on a yacht signifying that they are in fact done. Jeremy even commented on an image of Chloe's vacation, writing: "Have fun."

"Never thought it was possible," Jeremy previously stated of his viral success. "I heard it a couple of times growing up that I should be a model, but it went in one ear and out the other. I never thought it was possible."

"Your word is your bond," he added when asked what he learned from his former life. "To always stay loyal, solid and grounded, and you know, you do good, you get good back, and you do dirty, you get mud back," he said. "It's just very simple."