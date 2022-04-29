It's not summer in the Tri-State area without Hot 97's Summer Jam. The annual festival consistently features the biggest heavy hitters in the game, along with a slew of bubbling acts, to celebrate the culture as a whole, and this year is no different. Hot 97 unveiled the official line-up for the festival, including acts like Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and Pusha T, on the main stadium stage. Other main stage acts include DreamDoll, Shenseea, Benny The Butcher, City Girls, Gunna, Burna Boy, and Roddy Ricch. Closing out the night will be Fivio Foreign.



The Festival stage will also include a slew of buzzing names, like Cordae, Babyface Ray, Girll Codee, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and more.

"HOT 97’s Summer Jam, the biggest hip-hop concert, is a day of music celebrating US… with two stages and an endless list of super-stars, this is a moment you won’t want to miss We understand the assignment and can’t wait to experience, with the fans, an extremely exciting line up of performances from artists who are defining our culture," VP of Artist and Lable Relations and on-air host TT Torez said of the line-up.

The announcement of the Summer Jam line-up coincided with the launch of the new and updated Hot 97 app filled with exclusive content.

Check out the Summer Jam 2022 line-up below.