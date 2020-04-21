Given everything that has transpired over the past few months, many have come to accept the sad reality that live music as we know it does not appear to be in the cards this year. Festivals, and pretty much every major gathering for that matter, have been delayed left right and center. Now, Hot 97's iconic Summer Jam has made the decision to follow suit, taking to Instagram to announce their decision to postpone indefinitely.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"Right Now, the health of our community is our number one priority," begins the message, as shared by Ebro Darden. "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we have made the decision to move Summer Jam to a later date. We're looking forward to celebrating our 27th year of Summer Jam with you as soon as it is safe to do so! Please be safe, stay inside, and keep listening & follow HOT 97. We will get through this together."

Given the name of the festival is Summer Jam, one has to wonder if the festival will undergo a temporary name adjustment to better suit their revised date. Otherwise, expect the twenty-seventh installment to pick up next summer; perhaps that's the more realistic outlook, seeing as the idea of holding a mass gathering mere months from now still feels like wishful thinking. Either way, we'll keep you posted whenever the festival season begins showing signs of "normalcy" once more.